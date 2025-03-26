Indian Army to induct ATAGS in its artillery arsenal: Here's how it will be game-changer in modern warfare The ATAGS, the only gun in the world to be powered with electric drives, is capable of firing all types of 155mm ammunition, which includes high explosive, precision-guided, smoke and illumination shells.

In a significant boost to India's defence capabilities, the Indian Army is slated to bolster its artillery arsenal with the indigenously developed Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) developed by DRDO, in collaboration with defence industry partners Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) and Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL). The decision to induct 307 state-of-the-art ATAGS is a major step towards 'modernisation through mediumisation' of Indian artillery.

What is Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS)?

ATAGS is a 155mm, 52-calibre gun system that has a range of more than 40 km. Featuring a 25-litre chamber, this is the only gun globally to be powered with electric drives, thereby ensuring maintenance-free and reliable operations over longer periods. Equipped to function in an autonomous mode, ATAGS has been integrated with the Artillery Shakti system, ensuring automated and synergised application of firepower over wide frontages.

ATAGS was first unveiled at the Republic Day Parade in 2017, symbolising the capabilities of the Indian defence industry. This was also the first indigenous gun to deliver the ceremonial gun salute during the 75th Independence Day celebrations. ATAGS stands out not only due to its indigenous development but also for its cutting-edge features that outperform most of its contemporaries in terms of range, precision and performance.

How capable is India's ATAGS?

The gun is capable of firing all types of 155mm ammunition, including high explosive, precision guided, smoke and illumination shells, at an enhanced rate of fire of five rounds per minute and a sustained rate of 60 rounds in 60 minutes.

Designed, developed, and manufactured in India, ATAGS boasts of more than 80 per cent indigenous content and can operate in all types of terrains. Autonomous features of the gun system allow it to function independently, without a command post, with enhanced shoot-and-scoot capabilities and provide the Indian Army with advanced targeting and navigation capabilities.

How will the inductuion of ATAGS boost Indian Army's capabilities?

Overall, the induction of the gun system marks a significant milestone in defence manufacturing and embodies the creation of a self-reliant and robust indigenous defence industrial base. As India continues to enhance its defence capabilities, there has been international interest in the ATAGS.

The capabilities of ATAGS have attracted attention from other countries looking to modernise their artillery, which will not only boost India’s defence exports but also contribute to global military cooperation.

Looking ahead, further upgrades and enhancements are expected for the ATAGS, including the integration of newer technologies and the expansion of its range and firepower capabilities.