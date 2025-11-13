Indian Army showcases strength in 'Exercise Maru Jwala' as part of tri-services drill in Jaisalmer The large-scale exercise brought together several elite formations of the Southern Command, including rapid and specialised units.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army’s Southern Command carried out Exercise Maru Jwala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. The drill formed a significant part of the ongoing Tri-Services Exercise Trishul, aimed at demonstrating the Army’s readiness, coordination, and operational capabilities.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, described the exercise as an important stage of the larger Trishul operations. “Exercise Maru Jwala is a very important part of the overall exercise Trishul, which is a tri-service exercise. This Maru Jwala exercise was actually the final phase of the operations over the last two months. This means that for two months, the Sudarshan Chakra Corps of the Southern Command, which is a strike corps, has been training diligently here,” he said.

Participation of elite units

The large-scale exercise brought together several elite formations of the Southern Command, including rapid and specialised units.

Lieutenant General Seth explained, “Its main unit is the Shahbaz Division which is a rapid unit. It is also included in this exercise. In addition, the Southern Command’s Aviation Brigade, EW Brigade, and Para-SF Battalion. The success achieved by all of them together over the last two months, the fruits of which you all saw this morning under Maru Jwala, the pathfinder are from the 7th Para Battalion and the Airborne Battalion, and they are the final-stage strategic force.”

Focus on modern equipment and future preparedness

Highlighting the Army’s focus on modernisation, Lieutenant General Seth commended the commitment and professionalism of the troops and their ability to integrate advanced systems into their operations.

“I am very happy to say that the Core Commander of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps is also present here with me. The Sudarshan Chakra Corps has trained with such diligence that I am confident that in the times to come, they will effectively incorporate the new generation equipment they have received into their training. I commend the entire Sudarshan Chakra Corps for the way they have worked hard and dedicated themselves,” he added.

The exercise marked the culmination of two months of intensive training under the Trishul series. It demonstrated the synergy among various arms and services of the Indian Armed Forces.