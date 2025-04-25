Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Indian Army retaliates to firing provocation from Pakistan along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Indian Army retaliates to firing provocation from Pakistan along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Firing has been reported from Pakistan along the Line of Control at various locations in Jammu Kashmir to which the Indian Army is retaliating firmly.

Firing has been reported from Pakistan along the Line of Control at various locations in Jammu Kashmir to which the Indian Army is retaliating firmly.
Firing has been reported from Pakistan along the Line of Control at various locations in Jammu Kashmir to which the Indian Army is retaliating firmly. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
Jammu:

The Indian Army is retaliating with heavy firing from several posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir following provocation from Pakistan since Thursday night in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Officials said there have been no reports of casualties.

The firing by Pakistani forces comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

“There were instances of small arms fire at a few locations along the LoC initiated by Pakistan,” a source stated. “The Indian Army responded effectively.”

Further details are awaited as the situation continues to be monitored.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Ceasefire Line Of Control Pahalgam Attack
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\