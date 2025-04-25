Indian Army retaliates to firing provocation from Pakistan along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir Firing has been reported from Pakistan along the Line of Control at various locations in Jammu Kashmir to which the Indian Army is retaliating firmly.

Jammu:

The Indian Army is retaliating with heavy firing from several posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir following provocation from Pakistan since Thursday night in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Officials said there have been no reports of casualties.

The firing by Pakistani forces comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

“There were instances of small arms fire at a few locations along the LoC initiated by Pakistan,” a source stated. “The Indian Army responded effectively.”

Further details are awaited as the situation continues to be monitored.