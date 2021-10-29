Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL Indian Army grants permanent commission to 39 women officers

Abiding by the Supreme Court's directive, the Army on Friday granted permanent commission to 39 women officers. The apex court had mandated the Army to do so by November 1.

Earlier in August, the Indian Army's Selection Board has cleared the way for the promotion of five women officers to Colonel (Time Scale) rank, post completion of 26 years of reckonable service.

This is the first time that women officers serving with the Corps of Signals, Corps of Electronic and Mechanical Engineers (EME) and the Corps of Engineers have been approved to the rank of Colonel. Previously, promotion to the rank of Colonel was only applicable for women officers in the Army Medical Corps (AMC), Judge Advocate General (JAG) and the Army Education Corps (AEC).

The five women officers selected for Colonel Time Scale rank are Lt Col Sangeeta Sardana from the Corps of Signals, Lt Col Sonia Anand and Lt Col Navneet Duggal from the Corps of EME and Lt Col Reenu Khanna and Lt Col Ritcha Sagar from the Corps of Engineers.

Latest India News