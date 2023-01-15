Indian Army Day 2023: History, Significance and why it is celebrated on January 15 each year | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Army Day 2023: History, Significance and why it is celebrated on January 15 each year

Army Day: India is celebrating its 75th Army Day today to honour the soldiers of the country. This year, Army Day celebrations have moved out of the national capital and would be held at the various field commands in the country to facilitate a deeper connection with civil society.

Meanwhile, the ceremonial Army Day parade will be held in Bengaluru -- the first time taking place outside Delhi. According to information, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande will attend the event. The parade is expected to witness 8 contingents including a mounted contingent from the Army Service Corps and a military band comprising 5 regimental bands.

Army Day: HISTORY

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. It was on this date in 1949, the Indian Army got its first Army Chief General KM Cariappa. General (later Field Marshal) Cariappa was appointed as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on January 15, 1949.

He was the first Indian to be appointed as Commander-in-Chief. He took over the reins of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. Cariappa remains one of only two Indian Army officers to hold the Five-star rank of Field Marshal; the other being Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Cariappa led Indian forces on the Western Front during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947.

Army Day: SIGNIFICANCE

The day holds significance because it honours soldiers who gave supreme sacrifice defending the nation. It honours the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Army in defending the people and the nation. Several army command headquarters observe this day in remembrance of the day that General Cariappa became India's first Chief Commander post Independence.

Political leaders extend their wishes to soldiers

Meanwhile, several political leaders including the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister greeted soldiers on Army Day and praised the Indian Army for their services to the nation.

PM Modi extended his best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families.

"On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis," he wrote on Twitter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also greeted soldiers, saying "nation salutes their indomitable courage, valour, sacrifices and service."

"Greetings to all Indian Army personnel and their families on #ArmyDay. The nation salutes their indomitable courage, valour, sacrifices and service. We are proud of the Indian Army’s efforts to keep India safe and secure (sic)," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also extended her best wishes to soldiers, saying "they have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage."

"On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers’ sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage, and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of the Indian Army and their families on this occasion," she wrote in a Twitter post.

