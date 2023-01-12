Follow us on Image Source : FILE Women officers would be commissioned into the Army’s Artillery regiment: Army Chief Manoj Pande

The Indian Army will commission female officers into the Artillery regiment and the proposal has been sent to the government, Army Chief General Manoj Pande informed on Thursday.

At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande also said that the troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have been able to maintain a robust posture to defeat any evil design of the adversary with a firm and resolute manner.

The situation is stable and under control, but unpredictable. Gen Pande said, adding adequate deployment of troops has been made along the LAC to deal with any challenge. "Our troops have been able to maintain a robust posture," he said. The Army chief said both sides have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table.

"We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels," he said. Referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the ceasefire understanding that was agreed to in February 2021 is holding well. At the same time, Gen Pande said cross-border support to terrorism and terror infrastructure remained.

