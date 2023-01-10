Army Day parade to be held out of Delhi for first time, Bengaluru to host event on January 15

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The Army Day parade will be held on the 15th of January.

Army Day parade: The stage is set for the 75th Army Day Parade in Bengaluru on January 15. This is the first time that such an event is taking place outside the national capital. Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande will attend the event.

“Karnataka became the first State to host this mega national event for the first time outside Delhi because the first Army Chief Major General KM Cariappa took command of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief post-independence,” Parade Commander Major General Ravi Murugan said.

Parade expected to begin with wreath-laying ceremony

The programme is expected to begin with the wreath-laying ceremony which will be held by Army Chief General Manoj Pande at the Madras Engineering War Memorial. The ceremony is being held as a tribute to those who made sacrifices for the nation. The parade will witness 8 contingents including a mounted contingent from the Army Service Corps and a military band comprising 5 regimental bands.

Major General Murugan added that the parade will be supported by a fly-past of helicopters, Dhruv and Rudra. In addition to this various weapon systems held in the Army’s inventory will be on display. They include K9 Vajra self-propelled guns, Pinaka rockets, T-90 tanks, BMP-2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Tunguska Air Defence System, 155mm Bofors guns, light strike vehicles, Swathi Radar and different assault bridges,” the Parade Commander said.

“We have invited people from all walks of life, even students from schools, colleges, NCC cadets, children from orphanages. Over 8,000 civilians have witnessed the parade during the pre-event displays thus far,” Major General Murugan said. High tea has been planned on January 14. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will be the chief guest in the programme. A military tattoo programme has also been organised on January 15 which will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

