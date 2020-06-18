Image Source : INDIAN NAVY Indian Army, Air Force, Navy in high state of readiness; warships deployed at strategic positions

Indian Armed forces including the Army, Air Force, and Navy have been asked to be in a full state of readiness in the aftermath of the Galwan incident which led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army troops.

As per reports, the radars of all three forces have been activated and Air Force has been asked to ramp up its surveillance of the Indo-Sino border. Naval warships have also been asked to move to strategic positions.

Indian Army and the Chinese PLA stand eyeball to eyeball in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage