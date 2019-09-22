Image Source : PMO TWITTER 'Facilitator of change', Indian-American community embraces PM Modi with open arms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Houston ahead of his UNGA address next week. He will be addressing a gathering of over 50,000 people in the 'Howdy Modi!' event on Sunday evening and will be joined on stage by none other than US President Donald Trump himself.

Lauding him as the 'facilitator of change', the Indian-American community in Houston is already out on the streets with enthusiasm.

Ahead of the event, PM Modi has been holding key business and cultural meetings. He has met with the CEOs of the energy sector companies as well as those of the oil sector companies.

The combined worth of these companies is well over $1 trillion and all of them are looking to increase their foothold in the Indian market.

PM Modi also met with the Sikh community in Houston who thanked the Prime Minister for taking the time to separately addressing the community.

A representative of the Sikh community told India TV that the Sikh community also discussed a matter of Article 25A of the Indian constitution and asked PM Modi to make amendments into the Article to help Sikhism flourish as a religion in India.

Watch PM Modi's interaction with the Sikh community

A Delegation of Kashmiri Pandits also met PM Modi ahead of Howdy Modi event.

Kashmiri Pandits thanked the Prime Minister for revoking Article 370 and 35A which were proving to be a hindrance in the development of Kashmir.

A Kashmiri representative told news agency ANI that this change in the status quo was a 'historic decision'.

"PM told us you've suffered a lot together we've to build new Kashmir. Our youth presented him the messages that the community have prepared for him. I presented a memorandum on behalf of the community. He gladly accepted that. We thanked him on behalf of the 700,000 Kashmiri Pandits all over the globe for such a historic decision. We assured him that our community will work with the govt to fulfil your dream for a Kashmir which is peaceful, full of growth where people are all happy" he said.

After the Howdy Modi event of Sunday evening, PM Modi will leave for New York where he will attend the annual UNGA summit.

His address to the UNGA will take place on September 27.