IAF MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Punjab

An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft has crashed in Punjab. No further details have been shared by the air force as yet. The Russian made fighter aircraft MiG-29 has reportedly crashed in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. The pilots are reportedly safe.

The pilots ejected before the plane went down in the Rurkee Kalan village in Punjab.

As per reports, after the mayday situation, the pilots crashed the plane in an open field.

The squadron of the MiG-29 air crafts to which the aircraft belonged is based in Adampur town near Jalandhar.

There was one pilot in the aircraft and normal sortie routine was being followed when the plane crashed.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage