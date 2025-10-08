Indian Air Force Day: What it takes to become a fighter pilot - eligibility, training and challenges explained On Indian Air Force Day 2025, the nation salutes the courage and commitment of its air warriors. Becoming a fighter pilot demands passion, discipline and years of hard training, but it remains one of the most respected and thrilling careers in India.

Every year on October 8, India celebrates Indian Air Force (IAF) Day to honour the bravery, discipline and dedication of the men and women who safeguard the nation's airspace. From air combat to humanitarian missions, the IAF stands as a symbol of precision and strength. As the Air Force showcases its might through breathtaking aerial displays and flypasts, many young Indians dream of donning the blue uniform and flying a fighter jet. But what does it truly take to become a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force? Let's explore about it in detail.

Eligibility: The first step towards the cockpit

Aspiring fighter pilots can join the IAF through several entries - the most prominent being the National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services Examination (CDSE) and the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). For NDA entry, candidates must be unmarried male aspirants aged between 16.5 and 19.5 years. Those applying through CDSE or AFCAT must be graduates with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level or hold a B.Tech degree. The age limit generally ranges from 20 to 24 years, though it is relaxed for candidates holding a commercial pilot licence. Physical fitness is a key criterion. Candidates must meet stringent medical and vision standards as prescribed by the Air Force. Perfect eyesight, sharp reflexes and good overall health are essential traits for any fighter pilot aspirant.

The selection process

The journey to the fighter cockpit begins with clearing the written examination followed by the Service Selection Board (SSB) test. The SSB evaluates candidates through a multi-stage process, which includes psychological tests, group discussions and personal interviews, followed by a medical test. The most crucial phase is the Pilot Aptitude Battery Test (PABT), now replaced by the Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS), which measures a candidate’s psychomotor coordination and ability to handle aircraft controls. Only those who clear CPSS are eligible for flying branches.

Rigorous training: From cadet to combat-ready pilot

Once selected, cadets undergo rigorous training at premier institutions such as the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune's Khadakwasla or Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal, near Hyderabad. The training is divided into three phases -- Basic Flying Training, Intermediate Flying Training and Advanced Fighter Training. Cadets begin on basic trainer aircraft like the Pilatus PC-7 MkII, before moving to intermediate jets such as the Kiran or Hawk AJT (Advanced Jet Trainer). Each phase tests their flying skills, situational awareness and ability to handle aircraft under extreme conditions. At the end of this phase, cadets are commissioned as Flying Officers and posted to frontline fighter squadrons. The transition from training aircraft to advanced combat jets like the Tejas, Mirage-2000, or Su-30MKI marks the beginning of their operational career.

Life in the skies: Challenges and responsibilities

Being a fighter pilot is one of the most demanding professions in the world. Apart from mastering flying skills, pilots must constantly train for combat missions, air-to-air engagements and strategic operations. Every sortie requires immense preparation, focus and teamwork.

An officer of the Indian Air Force said the training at the Air Force Academy is designed to ensure the all-round development of every cadet, focusing equally on academic excellence, physical endurance and mental resilience. "The goal is to mould individuals into confident, composed and battle-ready pilots capable of handling extreme conditions even at the height of 30,000 ft.," he added.

Elaborating on the challenges faced by trainee pilots, the officer said, "The mental and physical challenges undergone in a mission are multiple. From the cramped cockpits to high G manoeuvres, the trainee has to maintain his situational awareness to take the right decision at the right time."

At AFA, cadets undergo an intense routine combining aerodynamics, combat tactics, simulator sessions and real flight missions. The curriculum is built to test their endurance, judgment and composure under pressure - qualities that define the Indian Air Force's finest aviators. "Staying motivated, being physically active and more inclined to have a life as a military aviator will give a strong motivation to join the IAF as fighter pilots," the officer said, when asked for his advice to young aspirants who wish to join the Indian Air Force as fighter pilots.

Why the IAF remains a dream career

Despite the challenges, the lure of the sky continues to inspire thousands of young Indians. The Air Force offers not just adventure and prestige but also a deep sense of purpose and service to the nation. With the induction of next-generation aircraft such as the Rafale, Tejas Mk1A and the upcoming Su-75 Checkmate, the role of Indian fighter pilots is evolving into one of high technology and unmatched precision.

