Pakistan's F-16 and J-17 fighter jets destroyed in Operation Sindoor; need more S-400: IAF chief Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said Operation Sindoor marked a major breakthrough as India struck targets 300 km deep inside Pakistan. Described as the biggest operation since the 1971 war, the mission was executed with joint coordination of all three services.

New Delhi:

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Friday held his first media briefing since Operation Sindoor which was launched by the Indian Armed Forces on May to destroy terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in the aftermath of the Pahalagam terror attack. Addressing the media, the Air Force chief said that Indian air defence showcased remarkable efficiency during the four-day conflict and destroyed Pakistan's F-16 and J-17 fighter jets. He said counter-UAV assets and long-range surface-to-air missiles were also deployed with precision, striking deep into Pakistani territory. "This operation has made history as Indian forces successfully struck targets nearly 300 kilometres away. Work is also underway on the advanced ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ system," the IAF chief added.

He further said that the armed forces were given a clear directive and mandate. He called it a historic lesson that the war began with a defined objective and was brought to a close in a short span without prolonging hostilities. "We are seeing what is happening in the world, the two wars that are going on, there's no talk about termination. But we could make them reach a stage where they ask for a ceasefire, ask for termination of hostilities. And also, we took a call as a nation to terminate those hostilities because our own objectives are met. I think this is something that the world needs to learn from us," the IAF chief said.

On air defence system

The Air Force Chief said India needs aircraft, whether Rafale or Su-57, and that the government will procure whatever is best. "Whether it is Rafale or Su-57, we need aircraft, and the government will acquire whatever is best." On air defence, he said more S-400 systems are required but declined to specify numbers. "We need more S-400s, but how many we will not say." Referring to terrorism in Pakistan, he warned that terrorists there are shifting from large structures to smaller cells, making them harder to target and asserted India can strike their bases whenever necessary. "Pakistan's terrorists are moving from large structures to smaller cells. We can destroy their bases at any time," the IAF chief asserted.

Pakistan sought for ceasefire: IAF chief

The Air Force Chief said it was Pakistan that sought a ceasefire, reiterating the government's stand that the cessation of hostilities on May 10 was the result of Islamabad suing for peace, not because of any intervention by US President Donald Trump. He added that the world had witnessed the strength and precision of the Indian military when it struck and destroyed nine terror camps and bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam. "In Operation Sindoor, you saw the terrorists paid the price for killing innocent people and the world saw we achieved our goal... We struck targets across 300 km, then Pakistan asked for the ceasefire," he added.

Longest kill of over 300 kilometres

Air Chief Marshal Singh highlighted the role of India's newly procured long-range surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), which were recently operationalised. He said these assets allowed India to look deep inside enemy territory and restrict their operations even within their borders. "It will go down in history the longest kill that we achieved of more than 300 kilometres by that. And it seriously curtailed their activities," Singh said, underlining the success of air defence capabilities during the operation.

Operation Sindoor

It is to be noted here that Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Following this, India carried out targeted strikes on terror infrastructure and Pakistani airbases, while Pakistan retaliated with drone and missile attacks, which were neutralised by Indian armed forces. The period also witnessed intense cross-border shelling.

ALSO READ: