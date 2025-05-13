'India will keep it in abeyance until Pakistan...': MEA on Indus-Water Treaty suspension India implemented strict measures on Pakistan following the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. India suspended the Indus-Water Treaty, closed the Integrated Check Post Attari-Wagah border, and cancelled the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals among other moves.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday stated that the Indus-Water Treat suspension will remain in effect till Pakistan 'credibly and irrevocably abjures' its support to cross-border terrorism. India suspended the IWT, signed in 1960, after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) made a decision a day after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack to suspend the treaty. Apart from this, India took a few more strict measures against Pakistan over the 'cross-border linkages' that came to light in the Pahalgam attack investigation. This included closing the Integrated Check Post Attari-Wagah border, cancelling the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals and declaring Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi Persona Non Grata.

Speaking on the IWT treaty, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan had held the IWT principles in abeyance, following which India suspended the treaty. "The IWT was concluded in the spirit of goodwill and friendship as specified in the preamble of the treaty. However, Pakistan has held these principles in abeyance by its promotion of cross-border terrorism for decades.

"Now, as per the CCS decision of 23 April, India will keep the Treaty in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. Please also note that climate change, demographic shifts and technological changes have created new realities on the ground," Jaiswal said in a media briefing.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has stated that the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan would be under threat if Indus Water Treaty issues are not solved.

Dar alleged, "If India and Pakistan fail to resolve issues related to the Indus Waters Treaty, the ceasefire could be at risk. If unresolved, this will amount to an act of war." His comments have been widely viewed in New Delhi as an attempt to shift focus away from Pakistan’s military losses and international embarrassment following India’s targeted air and ground operations.