India warns its citizens against joining Russian army: 'Course fraught with danger' The MEA said that New Delhi has addressed this issue with Russian authorities and is in contact with affected families, urging nationals to avoid such offers.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (September 11) urged Indian nationals against joining the Russian army, warning that "this is a course fraught with danger." The statement after reports that several Indians who had gone to Moscow were allegedly forced into combat roles in Ukraine.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, replying to media queries on Indians recruited into the Russian army, said: "We have seen reports about Indian nationals having been recruited recently into the Russian army. Government has on several occasions over the past one year underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly."

MEA in touch with Russia to bring back Indians

He further said that New Delhi has taken up the matter with Russian authorities, both in Delhi and Moscow, asking that this practice be ended and that our nationals be released. "We have also taken up the matter with Russian authorities, both in Delhi and Moscow, asking that this practice be ended and that our nationals be released. We are also in touch with the families of the affected Indian citizens," he said.

"We once again strongly urge all Indian nationals to stay away from any offers to join the Russian army as this is a course fraught with danger," he added.

This is not the first instance of Indians being compelled to participate in the war. On July 24, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had informed the Rajya Sabha that 127 Indian nationals had been serving in the Russian armed forces. Following persistent engagement between the Indian and Russian governments, including discussions at the highest levels, the services of 98 of them were discontinued. However, 13 Indians were still part of the Russian forces, with Russia reporting that 12 of them were missing.