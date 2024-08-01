India, Vietnam sign several MoUs to enhance bilateral ties, PM Modi promises 'Vikaswaad' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : MEA PM Modi with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh in New Delhi.

New Delhi: India and Vietnam signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Thursday aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and regional cooperation in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh, who is on a three-day state visit to New Delhi. This came after both leaders held talks in the national capital to further expand the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Addressing the press meeting after the signing of MoUs, PM Modi welcomed Chinh and said India's relationship with Vietnam has grown stronger with an 85 per cent increase in bilateral trade along with rising connectivity. His discussions with his Vietnamese counterpart discussed all areas of mutual cooperation towards creating a roadmap for the future. The MoUs were signed on enhancing comprehensive partnership, cooperation in customs capacity building, radio and television, agriculture, credit line agreements and more.

"We believe that development has gained momentum in both countries due to India's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision and Vietnam's 2045 vision. This has opened up many new areas of mutual cooperation and therefore, today we have made a new Plan of Action to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," PM Modi said.

PM Modi asserts shared heritage, 'vikaswaad'

The Indian Prime Minister announced a credit line of $300 million to strengthen Vietnam's maritime security and an expanded focus on terrorism and cyber security. The two leaders also agreed on a review and early conclusion of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement for mutual trade potential.

"Buddhism is our shared heritage, which has connected the people of both countries at a spiritual level. We invite people from Vietnam to the Buddhist circuit in India. We want that the youth of Vietnam should also take advantage of Nalanda University," he further remarked.

Touting Vietnam as an important partner in the Indo-Pacific, PM Modi said, "There is a good agreement between our views regarding the Indo-Pacific. We support 'Vikaswaad', not 'Vistarwaad'. We will continue our cooperation for a free, open, rules-based and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

Vietnam PM lauds India, invites PM Modi for state visit

Speaking after Modi, Vietnam PM Chinh expressed gratitude towards the Indian leader for extending his condolences on former Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's death and sending National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to his funeral. He also lauded India's important role during the COVID-19 pandemic in the distribution of vaccines, as Vietnam imported a large quantity of Indian medicines.

"The Indo-Pacific is a locomotive for growth in the world...We are at a time when there are intertwining opportunities and challenges. There are opportunities intertwined with challenges, but there are more challenges than opportunities...Prime Minister Modi and I are pleased to witness the immense gains in bilateral relations, especially since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership," he said.

He also congratulated PM Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on a historic third term, saying that the latter's leadership will bring more benefits to the Indian people. "Under PM Modi's leadership, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, one of the top powers with a striking global role," he added.

Chinh also extended an invitation for PM Modi to visit Vietnam, saying the strategic partnership between the two countries has reached a new period. Chinh began his visit to India on July 30 and will conclude his trip today.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi received his Vietnamese counterpart at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The two leaders shared a warm hug as they greeted each other. He then inspected a Guard of Honour by the combined defence services. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal were present on the occasion.

India and Vietnam have age-old historical and civilisational ties, which were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Prime Minister to Vietnam in September 2016. India considers Vietnam as a key pillar of its Act East Policy and an important partner in its Indo-Pacific vision, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

