India TV 'She' Conclave: 'Women need more awareness,' say former justices Indu Malhotra and Hima Kohli At India TV’s 'She' Conclave, former Supreme Court Justices Indu Malhotra and Hima Kohli stressed the need for greater awareness among women regarding their rights. They highlighted the judiciary’s evolving role and the increasing representation of women in law.

Former Supreme Court Justices Indu Malhotra and Hima Kohli spoke candidly on various women-related issues at the India TV ‘She’ Conclave. During the session, Justice Malhotra emphasized the significant transformation in India over the past two decades, citing new legislations and a shift in the judiciary’s perspective as key drivers of social change.

Justice Hima Kohli highlighted that women constitute 48.5 per cent of India's population, yet legal professions saw minimal female participation in the 1980s. She noted that although progress has been made, challenges remain for women in the legal field.

'Judiciary should not interfere in religious matters' – Indu Malhotra

Justice Indu Malhotra discussed how women's participation in the workforce increased post-1990s economic liberalization. She pointed out that many women entered legal departments in banking, GAIL, and BHEL. The judiciary now has stronger female representation, moving beyond just symbolic participation.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)India TV 'She' conclave

Referring to the Sabarimala Temple case, she stated:

The issue involved three key concerns.

The temple holds deep significance in southern states.

In her opinion, judicial intervention in religious matters should be avoided.

The PIL petitioners never appeared in court, raising concerns about the motives behind the case.

She advised women in the legal profession to be consistent and dedicated, emphasizing that legal work must be completed within defined timelines.

'Women are now entering the legal profession in greater numbers' – Hima Kohli

Justice Hima Kohli reiterated that the 1980s posed major challenges for women in law. Many were forced to quit due to marriage or social constraints, and sustaining a legal career was difficult.

Speaking about her own journey, she said:

“I had no lawyers or judges in my family. My career was entirely self-made.”

“Finding work as a woman was extremely difficult. I was lucky to get opportunities in the chamber I joined.”

“The first five years were particularly tough—without financial backing, running a household on legal earnings alone was nearly impossible.”

She stressed that SHE Teams—specialized police units for women’s safety—have played a crucial role in empowering women. India now has over 330 SHE Teams, significantly improving women’s security.

'Sexual harassment committees still absent in many places'

Justice Kohli pointed out gaps in the implementation of the Sexual Harassment Act (2012), stating that even in 2024, many institutions lack internal complaints committees.

She shared that her family consisted mainly of women—her mother and sister—and recounted how, after court hours, she would remove her judicial robe before entering home, symbolizing a balance between professional and personal life.

She concluded with an important message for women lawyers, advising them to prioritize experience over monetary gains, stating: "Do not chase fees, count your experiences instead."

