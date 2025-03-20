India TV 'She' Conclave: 'Came into politics out of compulsion', says Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan India TV 'She' Conclave: Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan was replying to questions from India TV anchor Prachi Parashar at the daylong 'She' India TV Conclave devoted to women personalities.

India TV 'She' Conclave: Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan was a special guest at India TV's 'She' Conclave. During the interaction with India TV, the Lok Sabha spoke about the struggles of women in male-dominated society. Hasan, the MP representing the Kairana Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, shared that she ventured into politics under challenging conditions. "Upon returning from London, she found her home empty. In those difficult times, she not only took on the responsibilities of running the household but also embraced the political legacy."

While discussing women's empowerment, Hasan mentioned Indira Gandhi, acknowledging her as the first woman to lead the country. She emphasised that Indira Gandhi inspired many girls, including herself, by showing them that they, too, could lead society.

On women's education and employment

The Samajwadi Party leader also addressed the issues of women's education and employment, acknowledging that significant progress has been made in improving the status of women in the country. However, she emphasised that much more still needs to be done. She stated that this is not the time for self-congratulation, as challenges remain, particularly in rural areas. "We cannot sit and pat our backs. The condition of women in cities has improved, but to bring the women of villages forward, they will have to be educated and employment opportunities will have to be provided," she said.

On women's bill

While expressing her support for the women's reservation bill, Hasan pointed out that in Rwanda, women hold more than 50 per cent of the seats in Parliament. She criticised the delay in implementing the Women's Reservation Bill, stating, "Only 14 per cent of the Indian Parliament consists of women. Although the government has introduced the bill, its implementation is tied to the delimitation and census processes, which could take at least 10 years. Many bills are passed by the government in just a day, yet this one has been unnecessarily delayed. No one knows when delimitation will actually happen. The women of the country are demanding change now. The government should implement the Women's Reservation Bill without further delay."

I learn from my father's stories: Iqra

Samajwadi Party MP, the sister of SP MLA Nahid Hasan, comes from a family deeply rooted in politics. Both her parents have served as Members of Parliament. Her father, Munawwar Hasan, was an MP in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Reflecting on her father's legacy, she shared that she was just 14 when her father passed away. "Even though it's been 16 years since his death, people still share stories about him, and she continues to draw inspiration and learn from those memories."

Wearing hijab is a personal decision

Iqra, who studied in Delhi, said, "I feel Delhi is like home. I spent 20 years of my life in Delhi. I graduated from Lady Shriram College, then got a law degree from Delhi University and later did my master's from London."

On the question related to hijab, she said that there should be no discussion about hijab. "Wearing or not wearing hijab is one's own choice. Covering the head is a part of our society. Where I come from, every woman covers her head. It is a part of our culture."

