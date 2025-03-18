India TV 'She' Conclave: Sanatan culture is inherently modern and progressive, says BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj India TV 'She' Conclave: Bansuri Swaraj was replying to questions from India TV anchor Peenaaz Tyagi at the daylong 'She' India TV Conclave devoted to women personalities.

India TV 'She' Conclave: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj was a special guest at India TV's 'She' Conclave. During the interaction with India TV, the BJP MP shared a 'mantra' to become a young leader and also spoke openly on women's issues.

Bansuri Swaraj was replying to questions from India TV anchor Peenaaz Tyagi at the daylong 'She' India TV Conclave devoted to women personalities here.

What did Bansuri Swaraj say?

Speaking at the conclave, she said, "My mother, Sushma Swaraj, was my best friend. She used to spend every Friday evening with me. Today, the nation is progressing under strong women's leadership. Women are actively contributing to the economy. Daughters-in-law rooted in Sanatan culture are modern and forward-thinking. A child's values are shaped by the environment at home."

She said, "When I was five, my mother taught me the Shiv Tandav Stotram. She never encouraged political ambitions in me but inspired me to carve out my own identity. Today, there's growing conversation around women-centric development in India."

Responding to questions, Swaraj added, "Throughout my life, my mother always made time for me. In every crucial moment, I found her standing firmly by my side. Parents should always keep the channel of communication open with their children."

Sanatan culture is modern: Bansuri Swaraj

The BJP MP shared that her parents visited her at college when she was 17, and now, as she steps into politics, she feels her identity is deeply rooted in her father's legacy. "Bansuri Swaraj is incomplete without my father's name," she said.

She emphasised the need for women to build mental strength and reject the trap of self-reproach. "A working woman should never be made to feel guilty, when she earns, she does it to support her family," she said, highlighting the societal distortions that need correction.

Bansuri also noted that being rooted in culture and embracing modernity are not contradictory. "Sanatan culture is inherently modern and progressive," she added.

