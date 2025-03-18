India TV 'She' Conclave: MPs Jaya Bachchan, Priyanka Chaturvedi call for a greater role of women in governance At the India TV 'She' Conclave, Rajya Sabha MPs Jaya Bachchan and Priyanka Chaturvedi shared the stage for a detailed discussion on women's issues, their political paths, and personal experiences. The event was marked by compelling insights and motivating narratives from the two leaders.

Speaking at the event, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Jaya Bachchan opened up about her unexpected transition from the film industry to the political arena. Speaking at the India TV ‘She’ Conclave, the veteran actor-turned-politician shared that she never imagined stepping into politics during her years in Bollywood. She revealed that she originally aspired to join the Indian Army, but back then, women were not allowed to serve in the defence forces.

Reflecting on her journey, Bachchan emphasised the need for greater participation of women in politics, urging more women to step forward and contribute to shaping the nation's future. On her transition from cinema to politics, she said, "I can’t be a leader, but I can be a worker. I don't have the qualities of a typical politician... I only have the traits needed for acting." She emphasised the need for more women in politics, stating, "Women must enter politics to bring about societal change. No one thinks more progressively than women."

Speaking on the changing nature of politics in the upper house, she said that there was a time when Rajya Sabha was not so political. "It’s unfortunate that politics has crept into it now," she added. She lauded the Samajwadi Party for giving her full freedom to express herself. “I didn’t enter Parliament just because I am an actor. I was given complete freedom to think and speak by my party. Mulayam Singh Yadav was a grassroots leader. I joined politics to serve society.”

The Samajwadi Party leader also didn't shy away from criticising the current political climate either. "Today, BJP leaders win elections in the name of Narendra Modi. Political parties are making propaganda films. I always speak my mind without fear. Young women must participate more in politics."

What did Priyanka Chaturvedi say?

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also opened up about her unexpected entry into politics. "I never thought I would come into politics. But after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, my life took a new direction. After engaging in community service, I entered politics," she shared. Chaturvedi stressed the need for women's involvement in policy-making. “Political parties hesitate to send women to the Rajya Sabha. Men are usually given preference. I have always been given a platform to speak by Shiv Sena (UBT)."

On the current political environment and celebrity culture, she said that celebrities are given Lok Sabha tickets and their campaign styles have changed over time. "But ED and CBI have created a sense of fear among people," she added. Commenting on her identity and political stance, the Maharashtra leader said that she does not need a certificate from anyone on Hindutva. "Power should not be misused. Kangana Ranaut didn't enter politics suddenly -- her political agenda was set long before. She first targeted Bollywood, then political parties."

