India TV poll: Will BRICS Summit showcases Indian economy's growing credibility? Know public opinion

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russias Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov poses for a photo during the 2023 BRICS Leaders Retreat Meeting, in Johannesburg

At least 91 per cent of respondents, who voted on India TV's poll, believe that BRICS Summit showcases the rising credibility of the Indian economy.

In a poll conducted by India TV, we asked the general public to share their opinion on -- Will BRICS Summit showcase the Indian economy's growing credibility? The people had three choices to choose from -- Yes, No, or Can't say.

Sharing their opinion, 91 per cent of the respondents voted 'Yes', 6 per cent of them voted 'No', while 3 per cent didn't have any opinion on the matter.

A total of 7,516 respondents voted on the India TV poll.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll

The poll was conducted at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg in South Africa.

BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

India gives special importance to nations of Global South: PM Modi at BRICS plenary session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit which took place in Johannesburg, South Africa on Wednesday said that it has to be prepared for the future. In nearly two decades, BRICS has come a long. It had an illustrious journey which also included many achievements.

India fully supports the expansion of BRICS. Our New Development Bank is playing an important role in the countries of the Global South.

PM Modi said that we are bringing changes in the lives of common citizens of BRICS countries. The Prime Minister emphasized on increasing cooperation in the field of space.

During this, the Prime Minister also talked about increasing cooperation in skill development, education, and technology.

