India TV Poll Results: Will the government be able to pass the Delhi Bill in the Rajya Sabha?

The Government of NCT Delhi (Amendment) Bill was introduced in the Parliament by the Centre amid strong uproar. Ever since the ordinance related to Delhi was implemented, the Aam Aadmi Party has been strongly opposing it. At the same time, in the first meeting of the opposition parties held in Patna, CM Arvind Kejriwal had urged all the Opposition parties to cooperate. In order to know what the public wants, India TV took public opinion on this issue through a poll.

We had asked the public in our poll that 'Will the government be able to pass the Delhi Bill in the Rajya Sabha?' For this, we had given three options - yes, no and cannot say. A total of 10,089 people had taken the poll. Most of the people in this poll said that the central government will get this bill passed in the Rajya Sabha. On the other hand, only some people believed that the central government would not be able to get it passed in the Rajya Sabha. And there were very few people who were undecided.

Talking about the figures, a total of 10,089 people took part in this polling. Most of them, i.e. 78 per cent, believed that the central government would successfully get the Delhi Bill passed by the Rajya Sabha. At the same time, 20 percent people believed that the central government would not be able to do this. At the same time, there were 2 percent people who answered 'cannot say anything'. Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Poll

