India TV Poll results: What could be key agenda of Modi government in special session of Parliament?

India TV Poll Result: A new session of Parliament began on Monday amid an intense buzz on whether the BJP government will have some surprise item up its sleeve during the five-day sitting that will see a discussion on Parliament's 75-year journey and take up for consideration four bills, including one on appointment of election commissioners.

With Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar hoisting the national flag at the new Parliament building on Sunday morning, the development is being seen as a precursor to Parliament shifting to its new home during the session. The government also held an all-party meeting on Sunday to brief floor leaders of different parties and hear their views ahead of the session. Ahead of the Parliament's special session, we conducted a poll to know the public's opinion about 'What could be the key agenda of the Modi government in a special session of Parliament?'

People participated enthusiastically

In our poll, we asked the public 'What could be the key agenda of the Modi government in a special session of Parliament?' For this, we gave three options to the public, these included - 'One Nation One Election', 'Uniform Civil Code', 'Can't say'. The public participated enthusiastically in this poll. We got a chance to know the opinions of a total of 7401 people. In this poll, most of the people chose the option of 'one nation one election'. On the other hand, some chose the option of 'Uniform Civil Code'. There were a few people who chose the third option.

Result of the poll

Talking about the figures, a total of 7401 people took part in this vote. Of most of these, 41 per cent of people chose the option of 'one nation one election'. At the same time, about 37 per cent of people chose the option of 'Uniform Civil Code'. Apart from this, 22 per cent of people chose the third option 'Can't say'.

