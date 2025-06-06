India TV exclusive: Work underway on layered defence systems like Iron Dome, says DRDO chief Dr Kamat said the recent conflict with Pakistan saw the integrated use of DRDO-developed Akash missile system, medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM), and anti-drone D4 system.

New Delhi:

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Dr Samir V Kamat, in an exclusive interview to India TV, said that work is underway on layered defence systems like Iron Dome. Currently, India has systems like Akash missile, QRSAM, and S-400. Apart from this, work is underway on Kusha missile, equivalent to S-500. Many units of these systems will be required to protect the entire country, he said.

Dr Kamat said the recent conflict with Pakistan saw the integrated use of DRDO-developed Akash missile system, medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM), and anti-drone D4 system.

The development of Akash system started in 2004-05 and it was later upgraded to MRSAM in collaboration with Israel. The D4 system played a key role in shooting down the drones from the enemy side.

It should be noted that during Operation Sindoor, many weapons developed by DRDO have performed brilliantly and have earned recognition all over the world.

What DRDO chief said on Akash missile system?

Dr Kamat said the integrated use of three systems has increased India's defence capability phenomenally and added that these systems performed 'tremendously' and were able to thwart any attack by the enemy.

Where does India stand in radar technology?

Dr Kamat said the DRDO has made significant progress in radar technology and added that India is now capable of designing surveillance, tracking and multi-functional radars, which meet the needs of all three forces (Army, Navy and Air Force).

Earlier each radar used to work independently, but now they have been integrated and this integration has increased the ability to obtain real-time information, which has further strengthened India's defense system.

Work underway on many missiles including Brahmos

Dr Kamat added that work is going on the extended range of Brahmos missile, which will become part of the Indian Army in the next 2-3 years. He said that Brahmos NG (Next Generation) will be integrated in various aircraft. Currently it is used only in Sukhoi aircraft, but in future it will be more powerful.

He added that the accuracy of Brahmos and its ability to destroy enemy targets make it an exceptional missile. Saying that the DRDO is working rapidly on air-to-air missiles, he said the Astra missile has already been inducted into the Army, and now work is going on on Astra-2 and Astra-3.

Apart from this, Rudram missile is also emerging as an important system and India will make a defense system like 'Iron Dome’, he said.