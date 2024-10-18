India TV's Rajat Sharma attends 'UDGAAR Youth Festival 2024' in Delhi, delivers keynote address

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajat Sharma attends UDGAAR Youth Festival in Delhi.

New Delhi: India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Friday attended 'UDGAAR Youth Festival 2024' in the national capital as the chief guest. A mega youth festival ‘UDGAAR’ for making India addiction-free was being organised by the University of Delhi in association with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and ISKCON on Friday.

Delhi University's Youth Festival

A campaign to make India drug-free began at Delhi University today. UDGAAR Youth Festival was organised with the joint efforts of ISKCON and Delhi University. Rajat Sharma said that coming to DU feels like coming back home to him.

"Today, I am happy that so many youths have joined the war against drug addiction, which is a big concern. However, seeing the youth of our country stand against this addiction eases my worries," Rajat Sharma said.

No bigger icon than Lord Krishna for today's youth: Rajat Sharma

"I am pleased that ISKCON has organised this event among students like you. There is no greater icon for today's youth than Lord Krishna. There is no character like his," he said. Rajat Sharma also recited a couplet by Raskhan.

The India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief said, "I studied at SRCC, and that is why I have reached this position today. Life is not as good as it appears on TV. I never thought I would ever appear on television. I spent my childhood in hardship. Our family of 10 people lived in a small room in the Sabzi Mandi area. The roof leaked during the rains, and we had to fetch water from outside. I would go to the nearby railway station, where there was light, to study. I am sharing this to encourage you all so that you can also work hard and dream of doing something. Not just becoming something, but doing something in life."

"One day I told my father that you say to be happy, but how can I be happy in so much hardship and poverty? Then my father said that being happy in poverty and adversity is a real challenge. Everyone is happy after having all the comforts. I believe that the soil of our country has the power to give opportunities to the poorest of the poor. The soil of this country has made a poor tea seller the Prime Minister," he added.

"We did not have a TV in our house. We used to go to our neighbour's house to watch TV. One day, when I went to my neighbour's house to watch television, they closed the window. When I told my father, he told me to do something that would make me appear on TV and be seen by the world," Rajat Sharma said.

DU changed my destiny: Rajat Sharma

Rajat Sharma said, "Delhi University changed my destiny. This place taught me to stay awake all night to dream. Many times, youngsters ask why we are unable to stop drugs. Punjab is an example of this. Families are getting ruined. There is a fear that our youth may get lost in the addiction of drugs. But when I see you in such large numbers, this fear ends and hope arises. In our minds, two things are clear: pain and joy are different. However, drug makers have convinced people that there is joy even in pain. I want to tell the youth that true joy lies in devotion to Lord Krishna. I assure you that I will promote your campaign through the media wherever needed."