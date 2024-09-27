Friday, September 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. India TV Chunav Manch: Congress will lose badly in Haryana if it declares Hooda as CM, says Biplab Deb

India TV Chunav Manch: Congress will lose badly in Haryana if it declares Hooda as CM, says Biplab Deb

BJP leader Biplab Deb attended a special session of India TV Chunav Manch on Friday, ahead of the Haryana Assembly Elections slated on October 5. He attacked the Congress and AAP during the interview and hailed the 10-year rule of the BJP government in the state.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Chandigarh Published on: September 27, 2024 17:51 IST
India TV Chunav Manch, Chunav Manch, Biplab Deb at India TV Chunav Manch, Biplab Deb Chunav Manch
Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader Biplab Deb at India TV Chunav Manch

Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Biplab Kumar Deb, who is co-incharge of the party in Haryana, today challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to declare former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda as his party's chief ministerial candidate. "If Congress has so much confidence (of returning to power), let Rahul Gandhi declare Hooda as the CM candidate. His party will lose badly in Haryana," he said. 

Replying to questions at the day-long India TV Conclave "Chunav Manch" here, Deb said, "On one hand BJP is fighting Haryana elections with incumbent Nayab Singh Saini as its chief ministerial candidate, but the Congress is still undecided. Congress is unwilling to declare Bhupinder Hooda as its chief ministerial candidate because there are other claimants. Kumari Selja has been sidelined by the Hooda family in this election."

The former Tripura Chief Minister said: "Ten years ago when Bhupinder Hooda was Haryana CM, he had declared his state as No.1 throughout India. Then why did his party lose? It is because of this that the Congress is not declaring its CM candidate."

Asked why Manohar Lal Khattar was replaced by Nayab Singh Saini as CM on the eve of Haryana elections, Deb replied: "Yeh BJP ka ran-kaushal hai (This is BJP's strategy). Even in Tripura, I was replaced before the elections, and BJP won the polls. Nayab Singh Saini will be the next chief minister of Haryana again."

Deb said, "Historical trends show that in the states, BJP governments are repeated, but Congress governments are not repeated. BJP has the organisation and leadership, but Congress works only for a single family. As far as anti-incumbency (in Haryana) is concerned, you cannot please everybody, but it is a fact that there has been no corruption, no "kharchi, parchi" for government jobs during BJP rule. Social pension is being disbursed online in Haryana to the aged."

The entire interview with Biplab Kumar Deb can be accessed on this YouTube link

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement