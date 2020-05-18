CMsOnIndiaTV: Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kejriwal other CMs to discuss what's ahead during Lockdown 4.0

Image Source : INDIA TV Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kejriwal other CMs to discuss what's ahead during Lockdown 4.0 on India TV

The country has entered lockdown 4.0 after it was extended by the government on Sunday evening for two more weeks and will now be in place till May 31. As the lockdown has been extended, India TV interacts with chief ministers of various states to discuss coronavirus outbreak, lockdown in the country, how they have been dealing and managing administration in their respective states and road ahead for the nation on fighting the deadly disease.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath; Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar; Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel; Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan; Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat; Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot; Goa CM Pramod Sawant; Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren; Tripura CM Viplab Dev; Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be on India TV to discuss what's ahead for the nation, how the lockdown will be implemented further, what kind of relaxations will there be in the states as the country deals with coronavirus crisis.

