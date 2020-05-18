Monday, May 18, 2020
     
  4. #CMsOnIndiaTV: Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kejriwal other CMs to discuss what's ahead during Lockdown 4.0
As the lockdown has been extended further till May 31, India TV interacts with chief ministers of various states to discuss coronavirus outbreak, lockdown in the country, how CMs have been dealing and managing administration in their respective states and what's ahead in terms of relaxations, the road ahead for the nation on fighting the deadly disease.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 18, 2020 9:02 IST
Lockdown 4.0, CMs on India TV, yogi adityanath, arvind kejriwal
Image Source : INDIA TV

Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kejriwal other CMs to discuss what's ahead during Lockdown 4.0 on India TV

The country has entered lockdown 4.0 after it was extended by the government on Sunday evening for two more weeks and will now be in place till May 31. As the lockdown has been extended, India TV interacts with chief ministers of various states to discuss coronavirus outbreak, lockdown in the country, how they have been dealing and managing administration in their respective states and road ahead for the nation on fighting the deadly disease.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath; Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar; Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel; Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan; Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat; Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot; Goa CM Pramod Sawant; Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren; Tripura CM Viplab Dev; Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be on India TV to discuss what's ahead for the nation, how the lockdown will be implemented further, what kind of relaxations will there be in the states as the country deals with coronavirus crisis. 

Live updates :Lockdown 4.0: CMs on India TV

  • May 18, 2020 8:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    #CMsOnIndiaTV: Yogi Adityanath, Kejriwal other CMs to discuss road ahead during Lockdown 4.0

    As the lockdown has been extended for two more weeks, Chief Ministers of various states including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath; Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar; Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel; Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan; Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat; Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot; Goa CM Pramod Sawant; Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren; Tripura CM Viplab Dev; Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will be on India TV from 10 am onwards today to discuss the road ahead for the nation during the lockdown as the country fights the coronavirus crisis.

