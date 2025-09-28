Rajat Sharma, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, conferred with Acharya Tulsi Samman India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma has been conferred with the 16th edition of the prestigious 'Acharya Tulsi Samman'. The ceremony was held in presence of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat in Gandhinagar.

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, a Padma Bhushan awardee, on Sunday was conferred with the 16th edition of the prestigious 'Acharya Tulsi Samman'. The award ceremony was held at the Acharya Mahapragya Chaturmas Pravās Sthal, Preksha Vishva Bharati Campus at Koba in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The ceremony was held in presence of Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Acharya Shri Mahashramanji. Besides, several politicians, journalists, eminent litterateurs and other distinguished guests were also present.

About 'Acharya Tulsi Samman'

The 'Acharya Tulsi Samman' was instituted by Acharya Tulsi–Mahapragya Vichar Manch. It recognises positive journalism and is dedicated to the promotion of human values. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a citation, a shawl and a coconut (shrifal).

Rajat Sharma shares his journey from struggle to success

Earlier on Saturday, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attended an event at the National Forensic Science University in Gandhinagar, where he shared his journey from struggle to success, emphasising that nothing in life can be achieved easily.

"Obstacles will come in your life, but you must face them with strength," he said at the event, while sharing about how he launched his popular TV show Aap Ki Adalat.

During the event, he also spoke about his meeting with former Union Minister Arun Jaitley and said: "I got good marks and secured admission in Shri Ram College. When I went to pay the fees, I was three rupees short. Suddenly, someone placed his hand on my shoulder. It was Arun Jaitley. His hand stayed on my shoulder until he left."