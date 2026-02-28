Rajat Sharma attends Rotary event in Mumbai, motivates all with inspiring life stories

Mumbai:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attended a Rotary District event in Mumbai and shared interesting stories about his life's struggles, his initial days in journalism and the show 'Aap Ki Adalat'. When asked about his childhood, Rajat Sharma said, "Childhood was not as wonderful as you see on screen today." While addressing the event, he talked about his family, childhood memories, struggling life and the teachings of his father. He said how once in his childhood, his neighbour had closed the window so that he could not watch TV, but when his father saw him on TV after many years, he said, "Now I can leave this world in peace."

Rajat Sharma recalls National Emergency era

Speaking about the Emergency period, Rajat Sharma recounted his days at Shri Ram College, his friendship with Arun Jaitley. He said that there were no sources of information at that time, so he started a small newspaper in the form of a pamphlet to raise awareness among people. He explained that despite enduring police beatings in Tihar Jail, he was never afraid of anything. At the time of his arrest, his father told him, "If the allegations are true, don't be afraid."

Rajat Sharma shared details about 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Rajat Sharma said that after doing M.Com, he thought of becoming a teacher, but he learned to write and got his first job in 1983 at Rs 750 per month. In 1985 he joined a magazine in Mumbai and worked there for 8 years. Rajat Sharma said in detail about the beginning of 'Aap Ki Adalat'. He said that Zee TV started in 1992. Ramesh Chauhan and Gulshan Grover met Subhash Chandra in a flight and after this, the concept of Adalat was discussed. He told that the first show was of Lalu Yadav on 12 February 1992.

How the first episode of Aap Ki Adalat changed his life

Rajat Sharma said, "Lalu ji called and said that he was coming, bringing two cameramen with him. Some labourers were working nearby. Lalu ji said, make these people sit as well. Namita ji was persuaded to be the judge. The show started, but someone said that the coconut was not broken. In this way the show became very good, but later it was found that the audio was not recorded. All the questions were recorded again and that show changed my entire life."

Talking about making the guests comfortable, he said, "I myself am very nervous, but after hearing the voice of my wife Ritu, when she says that 10 seconds are left, then my mind becomes calm."

We have never disrespected any guest: Rajat Sharma

Rajat Sharma said, "We have never disrespected any guest. We always tell the guest that if there is any mistake, we will correct it. We ask questions from the public's mind. The show is completely unscripted; nothing is pre-decided."

Regarding Arun Jaitley's show, he said that when he asked tough questions during demonetisation, after the show, my wife Ritu said that you did not behave well with your friend. Rajat Sharma said, "Jaitley ji later said, it is your job to ask questions, I am proud of you. Such kind-hearted people are rare."