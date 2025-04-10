India to host Global Technology Summit in Delhi from April 10-12: Key agendas, theme and other details The Global Technology Summit is India's premier platform for high-level dialogue on geo-technology and is jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Carnegie India. The theme for this year's Summit is "Sambhavna" -- a Hindi word meaning possibilities.

Global Technology Summit: The 9th edition of the Global Technology Summit (GTS) is all set to take place in the national capital from April 10 to 12, bringing together some of the brightest minds from across the world. The event will be inaugurated by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, who will deliver the opening address during the summit's inaugural session.

The GTS is India's premier platform for high-level dialogue on geo-technology and is jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Carnegie India. Carnegie India, founded in 2016 and based in New Delhi, is part of a robust global network that includes over 170 scholars. According to a press release issued by the MEA, the summit is designed to bring together leaders from government, industry, academia, and civil society to engage in key discussions around innovation, resilience, and international cooperation in the tech space.

Theme of this year's Global Technology Summit

The theme for this year's Summit is "Sambhavna" -- a Hindi word meaning possibilities. It will focus on how emerging technologies can be harnessed to promote inclusive growth, strengthen digital governance, and foster cross-border partnerships.

Agenda of the Summit

The Global Technology Summit is set to have an action-packed agenda with over 40 public sessions lined up over three days. Attendees can expect a rich mix of keynote addresses, ministerial-level conversations, expert panels, and strategic dialogues that will tackle the world's most pressing technology issues, as per the MEA release.

More than 150 renowned speakers from over 40 countries—including the US, UK, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Netherlands, Brazil, UAE, Nigeria, the Philippines, and the European Union—are slated to participate. These global thought leaders will bring diverse perspectives to the table, highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing the tech world today, the MEA added.

The discussions will cover a broad spectrum of important topics such as AI governance, digital public infrastructure, data protection, cybersecurity, space security, and emerging technology cooperation, especially within the Global South. With its wide-ranging and future-focused agenda, GTS 2025 aims to be a landmark event shaping the trajectory of global tech policy and innovation. "This year, GTS 2025 will also amplify the voices of the next generation. Through the GTS Young Ambassadors program, students and young professionals from across India will contribute directly to policy conversations on digital futures, responsible AI, and global tech norms," the MEA added.

About Global Technology Summit

The Global Technology Summit (GTS) is India's premier international platform for dialogue on geo-technology, where policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and innovators converge to shape the global discourse on emerging technologies. Co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Carnegie India, the summit serves as a critical space for exploring how technology intersects with geopolitics, governance, security, and development. Held annually in New Delhi, GTS brings together voices from around the world to discuss pressing issues such as AI governance, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and cross-border tech collaboration, with a strong focus on innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth.

