India, Thailand reviewed defence, trade ties: MEA on Jaishankar's Bangkok visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bangkok: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Thailand counterpart and Deputy PM Don Pramudwinai during the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting, in Bangkok.

India-Thailand defence ties: India and Thailand reviewed the developments both countries made in areas of defence and security, trade, connectivity, tourism and people-to-people ties during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Bangkok visit.

The External Affairs Ministry said this on Thursday, a day after Jaishankar and his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai, held extensive talks, covering the entire gamut of bilateral ties.

Jaishankar visited Thailand from August 16 to 18 to co-chair the ninth meeting of India-Thailand Joint Commission (JCM). Thailand is a strategic partner of India in the Southeast Asian region and the bilateral defence and security ties have been on an upswing in the last few years. Thailand is also a key member of the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), an influential bloc with whom India's ties have witnessed a major expansion in the last one decade.

"Both Ministers discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interest and reviewed the progress made in various areas, including political, defence and security, economic & commercial, connectivity, cultural, tourism and people-to-people ties," the MEA said. The JCM, co-chaired by Jaishankar and Pramudwinai took place on Wednesday in Bangkok.

"Both sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the multi-dimensional partnership that exist between the two countries," the MEA said.

The JCM was preceded by the senior officials' meeting held on Tuesday where the two sides held detailed discussions on various areas of bilateral cooperation along with regional and multilateral issues.

Jaishankar also called on Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha and conveyed personal greetings and good wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The external affairs minister also congratulated the Thai PM on the occasion of 75th anniversary of establishment of India-Thailand diplomatic relations and apprised him of the progress in bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

"They also exchanged views on the key regional and global developments," the MEA said. It said the JCM would guide further course of bilateral relations.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: New Delhi has not been defensive about its stand on buying Russian oil: EAM Jaishankar

Latest India News