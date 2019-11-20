Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
  India test fires nuclear-capable Prithvi-II missile

Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile has been inducted in armed forces since 2003.

Bhubaneswar Updated on: November 20, 2019 20:51 IST
India test fires nuclear-capable Prithvi-II missile. Representational image

India test-fired indigenously developed surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile Prithvi-II off Odisha coast on Wednesday evening. The Strategic Forces Command of Indian Army test fired the missile from launch pad-III of Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur of Balasore district, said sources.

Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile has been inducted in armed forces since 2003.

The missile has a strike range of 350 km and capable of carrying 500/100 kg warheads and is powered by the liquid propulsion twin engine.

