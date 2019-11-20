Cops seek BMC action against bar owners for structural changes in Mumbai

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The city police have approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the fire brigade, seeking action against the bar owners, who have illegally made structural changes inside their premises

The city police have approached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the fire brigade, seeking action against the bar owners, who have illegally made structural changes inside their premises. This comes in the wake of the police's recent surprise raids conducted at several bars in the western suburbs of the city, where they found that most of such establishments had illegally created wall cavities and secret rooms to hide the girls, who are illegally employed to serve liquor and perform dance there.

During the raids conducted at four beer bars in Andheri over the last fortnight, police rescued around 16 girls and arrested four-bar managers, 12 waiters and 21 customers. Talking to PTI on Wednesday, DCP (Zone X), Ankit Goel, said, "It has been observed that some of these bars have done

illegal and unauthorised civil work modifications like cavity for hiding, extra staircases, etc."

"To take action on this, we have informed the civic department to take necessary action. We have also informed the fire department separately as these civil modifications may hamper the rescue operation in case of fire," he added.

