President Droupadi Murmu hails India's T20 World Cup victory as 'extraordinary'

Image Source : PTI Team India clinches T20 World Cup Title

Congratulatory greetings and messages continued to pour in for the Indian Cricket Team as it led the country to a triumphant win in the T20 World Cup on Saturday (June 29).

Significantly, Saturday's win ended India's long hiatus with the World Cup title, clinching the global trophy after an 11-year wait.

'We are proud of you': Political Leaders Hail India's Win

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that post India's gigantic win, political leaders across the spectrum congratulated the 'Men in Blue' for clinching the "WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024" title for the country.

Congratulating the Indian Cricket Team, President Droupadi Murmu described it as an "extraordinary victory." She said, "My heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the T20 World Cup. With a never-say-die spirit, the team sailed through difficult situations and demonstrated outstanding skills throughout the tournament. It was an extraordinary victory in the final match. Well done, Team India! We are proud of you."





While, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in a message hailing the Indian cricket team, said, "Bharat is elated by the spectacular victory of the Men in Blue in the #T20WorldCup2024! The stupendous performance by Team India throughout the tournament is a testament to their dedication and hard work. May they continue to bring glory to the nation. Heartiest congratulations."

Further, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in his message said, "Invincible India! Hearty congratulations to the people of India! Congratulations to the 'world champion' Indian cricket team!."Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while congratulating the spectacular 'men in blue' said, "Congratulations to Team India on a spectacular World Cup Victory and a phenomenal performance throughout the tournament! Surya, what a brilliant catch! Rohit, this win is a testament to your leadership. Rahul, I know Team India will miss your guidance. The spectacular Men in Blue have made our country proud."Further, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge in a social media message said, "In a nail-biting final, Team India won the #T20WorldCup after 17 years! Many Congratulations to the Men in Blue for their impressive display of talent and dedication. Virat Kohli, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh shone through the match. Every Indian is proud of this incredible victory. Your accomplishments will always be celebrated and cherished. We look forward to continuing to support and cheer for you in future matches."