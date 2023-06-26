Follow us on Image Source : PTI India summons Pak diplomat over attacks on Sikh community members in Pakistan

Attacks on Sikh community members: Following the recent attacks on Sikh community members in Pakistan, India summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest against these incidents in the neighbouring country, sources said on Monday. As per the sources, four such incidents have taken place between April and June and India has taken serious note of these attacks.

“India has demanded that Pakistani authorities investigate these violent attacks on the Sikh community with sincerity, and share the investigation reports,” said sources. “It has also been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities, who live in constant fear of religious persecution," the source added.

Recent attacks on Sikh community members

On June 24, a Sikh community member was shot dead after unidentified armed men opened fire at him, Pakistan-based The News International reported. The victim was identified as Manmohan Singh who was murdered by unidentified assailants in the Kakshal locality on Saturday. "Manmohan Singh, 34, was on his way home in an auto-rickshaw on Saturday evening when unidentified armed men opened fire on him near Guldara, Kakshal," a spokesman for the capital city police said on Saturday night.

Earlier June 23, another Sikh man was shot and injured in the Dabgari area of the provincial capital. The victim was identified as Tarlug Singh son of Makhan Singh was shot in the leg by unidentified armed men in Dabgari, The News International reported. He was taken to hospital where his condition was out of danger.

In May, assailants gunned down Sardar Singh in a drive-by shooting in the eastern city of Lahore. Singh, 63, received a fatal gunshot to the head, this is the third attack on the Sikh community. Police officer Asad Abbas said the bodyguard was wounded in the attack, according to Pakistan Today. Earlier in April, gunmen shot and killed Dayal Singh in Peshawar.

