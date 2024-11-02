India summons Canadian High Commission representative over their allegations against Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Days after the Washington Post reported on the Justin Trudeau-led government's accusation against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly orchestrating plots against Sikh separatists on Canadian soil, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Saturday, November 2, that they had summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi yesterday, in response to their absurd accusation.

Speaking at a press briefing, the MEA Spokesperson informed that New Delhi in the strongest terms condemned the absurd and baseless references made to Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the Committee by Deputy Minister David Morrison. He said, "We had summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission yesterday. A diplomatic note was handed over in reference to the proceedings of the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security in Ottawa on October 29, 2024. It was conveyed in the note that the Government of India protests in the strongest terms the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister of India before the Committee by Deputy Minister David Morrison."

Significantly, during the statement, the MEA also lashed out at Canadian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison, who has told Canadian Parliament members of the national security committee that he had confirmed Shah's name to The Washington Post. Voicing its condemnation against the Canadian official move, the MEA spokesperson remarked that his action only confirms the view India has long held about the current Canadian government’s political agenda and behavioral pattern.

"In fact, the revelation that high Canadian officials deliberately leak unfounded insinuations to the international media as part of a conscious strategy to discredit India and influence other nations only confirms the view the Government of India has long held about the current Canadian Government’s political agenda and behavioral pattern. Such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties," the MEA Spokesperson added.





Moreover, during the press briefing, the MEA also raised concerns over the surveillance done by Canada on the Indian officials. The spokesperson said the Indian government has formally protested to the Canadian government against these actions, calling it a flagrant violation of relevant diplomatic and consular conventions.

"By citing technicalities, the Canadian Government cannot justify the fact that it is indulging in harassment and intimidation. Our diplomatic and consular personnel are already functioning in an environment of extremism and violence. This action of the Canadian Government aggravates the situation and is incompatible with established diplomatic norms and practices," the MEA remarked.