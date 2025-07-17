India successfully test-fires Prithvi-II and Agni-I ballistic missiles, day after Akash Prime trial in Ladakh India successfully test-fired the short-range ballistic missiles Prithvi-II and Agni-I on July 17 from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha. The tests, conducted under the Strategic Forces Command, validated all operational and technical parameters.

New Delhi:

India on Thursday successfully carried out test-firings of the Prithvi-II and Agni-I short-range ballistic missiles from the integrated test range at Chandipur in Odisha, the Ministry of Defence said. The tests, conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, validated all operational and technical parameters of the weapon systems, it added.

“Short-range ballistic missiles – Prithvi-II and Agni-I – were successfully test-fired from the integrated test range in Chandipur, Odisha on July 17,” the ministry said in a statement. Further details are expected later.

Akash Prime successfully tested in Ladakh for high-altitude operations

India also achieved a significant milestone with the successful test-firing of the indigenously developed Akash Prime missile in Ladakh, designed to operate at altitudes above 4,500 metres, the ministry said on Wednesday. The upgraded variant of the Akash weapon system, developed for the Indian Army, successfully intercepted and destroyed two high-speed unmanned aerial targets on July 16 during the trials conducted near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

This test assumes added significance following the "exceptional performance" of India’s indigenous air defence systems during Operation Sindoor, the ministry noted. The Akash Prime variant features major upgrades, including an indigenously developed radio frequency seeker. It is built based on operational feedback to meet the demands of high-altitude warfare.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Army, DRDO, defence PSUs like Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited, and industry partners on what he called a “remarkable achievement.” He said the successful trials mark a significant boost to India’s air defence capabilities in high-altitude sectors.

The tests were conducted as part of the first-of-production model firing trials and are expected to enable the timely induction of the Akash Prime system in forward high-altitude areas.

