Follow us on Image Source : PTI India successfully conducts night trials of Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile

Agni-5 ballistic missile: India on Thursday successfully carried out the night trials of the Agni-5 nuclear-capable ballistic missile. According to defence sources, the missile has the capability to hit targets beyond 5,000 kilometres. The test was conducted in Odisha at 5:30 pm.

They further stated that the test was conducted in an attempt to validate new technologies and equipment on the missile which is now lighter than before. "The trial has proved the capability to enhance the range of the Agni-5 missile if required," the Defence sources claimed.

Notably, Agni-5 is the most advanced missile in the Agni series with a strike range of over 5000 kms. Apart from Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) Agni-5, the Indian armoury of the Agni series includes Agni-1 with a 700 km range, Agni-2 with a 2,000 km range, Agni-3 and Agni-4 with a 2500 km to more than 3500km range.

About Agni-5 missile

The first two successful flights of Agni-5 in 2012 and 2013 were in an open configuration. The third, fourth and today’s launch from a canister, integrated with a mobile sophisticated launcher, were in its deliverable configuration that enables the launch of the missile with a very short preparation time as compared to an open configuration.

Besides, it also has the advantages of higher reliability, longer shelf life, less maintenance and enhanced mobility.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: India successfully test-fires Agni-5 missile having range of 5,000 km

Latest India News