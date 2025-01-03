India hits out at China for creating new counties with large parts of Aksai Chin, says 'never accepted...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational Image

New Delhi: The Indian government on Friday reacted sharply to the recent attempt of China to create two new counties, including one encompassing a large part of India's territory that it illegally occupied in Aksai Chin. "We never accepted illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area," said MEA on China establishing two new counties in Hotan prefecture.

In a strong reaction, New Delhi said creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India's long-standing and consistent position regarding its sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China's "illegal and forcible" occupation of the same.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has never accepted the "illegal" Chinese occupation of Indian territory in the area. "We have seen the announcement pertaining to the establishment of two new counties in Hotan Prefecture of China. Parts of the jurisdiction of these so-called counties fall in India's Union Territory of Ladakh," he said.

"We have never accepted the illegal Chinese occupation of Indian territory in this area," he said.

"Creation of new counties will neither have a bearing on India's long-standing and consistent position regarding our sovereignty over the area nor lend legitimacy to China's illegal and forcible occupation of the same," Jaiswal added.

He further said: "We have lodged a solemn protest with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels."

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.