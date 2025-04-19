'Live up to responsibility of protecting minorities': India slams Bangladesh over Hindu leader's murder The Ministry of External Affairs, in its response to the killing of Hindu leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy, said that the incident follows a "pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities" under the current regime in Dhaka.

New Delhi:

India has sharply responded to the abduction and brutal killing of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh. In its response, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the latest incident "follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities" under the current Bangladesh government headed by Muhammad Yunus. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiwal stressed that "the perpetrators of previous such events roam with impunity." The MEA condemned the incident and reminded the interim government to live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities.

New Delhi reminds Dhaka of its responsibility

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "We have noted with distress the abduction and brutal killing of Shri Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh. This killing follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government, even as the perpetrators of previous such events roam with impunity."

"We condemn this incident and once again remind the interim government to live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities, including Hindus, without inventing excuses or making distinctions," the post further reads.

Hindu leader murdered in Bangladesh

Bhabesh Chandra Roy, he vice president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and a prominent leader of the Hindu community in the area, was earlier abducted and beaten to death. His body was recovered on Thursday night, The Daily Star said, quoting police and family members.

Roy received a phone call around 4:30 pm, which he claimed was made by the perpetrators to confirm his presence at home. Roy’s wife, Shantana, told The Daily Star.

Sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations

Notably, there has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina fled Dhaka in August last year in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

The interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country, which further deteriorated the relations.

Meanwhile, India on Friday rejected remarks by Bangladeshi officials on violence in West Bengal and asked Dhaka to focus on protecting the rights of its minorities instead of indulging in “virtue signalling”.

(With inputs from PTI)

