Who was Habesh Chandra Roy? Hindu community leader kidnapped, beaten to death in Bangladesh's Dinajpur

In yet another instance of violence against the minority community in Bangladesh, a prominent Hindu community leader was allegedly abducted from his home and beaten to death in the country's Dinajpur district, according to a media report. Habesh Chandra Roy's body, a resident of Basudebpur village of Dinajpur, which is about 330 kilometres northwest of Dhaka, was recovered on Thursday night, The Daily Star said, quoting police and family members.

Who was Habesh Chandra Roy?

Roy, 58, was the vice president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and a prominent leader of the Hindu community in the area.

Roy received a phone call around 4:30 pm, which he claimed was made by the perpetrators to confirm his presence at home. Roy’s wife, Shantana, told The Daily Star.

The report adds, "Approximately 30 minutes later, four men arrived on two motorcycles and allegedly abducted Bhabesh from the premises."

As family members rushed Roy to the hospital, he was unconscious. He was later declared dead upon arrival.

Here's what police said

The Daily Star quoted Abdus Sabur, officer-in-charge of Biral Police Station, as saying that preparations were underway to file a case.

He said police are working to identify and arrest the suspects involved.

India raises concern over treatment of minorities in Bangladesh

Meanwhile, India on Friday rejected remarks by Bangladeshi officials on violence in West Bengal and asked Dhaka to focus on protecting the rights of its minorities instead of indulging in “virtue signalling”.

“We reject the remarks made by the Bangladesh side with regard to the incidents in West Bengal,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“This is a barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India’s concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, where the criminal perpetrators of such acts continue to roam free,” he said.

