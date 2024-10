Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO India signs Rs 32,000 crore historic deal for 31 Predator drones from US

India has signed an agreement with the United States to purchase 31 MQ-9B Predator drones. These advanced drones are capable of flying non-stop for up to 40 hours, covering vast areas of land and sea, making them ideal for long-range surveillance missions. The acquisition is part of India’s efforts to modernize its defense capabilities and enhance maritime and border security.