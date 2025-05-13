India to brief defence attaches including UK on Operation Sindoor today amid soaring tensions with Pakistan This special briefing comes in the wake of the recent cross-border precision strikes carried out by Indian forces as part of Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which claimed lives of 26 innocent civilians.

New Delhi:

In a significant diplomatic and strategic move, the Government of India has summoned defence attaches from several countries, including the United Kingdom, for a high-level briefing on Operation Sindoor. As per the information, the session is expected to take place on Tuesday at 3:30 pm and is likely to be held at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in New Delhi.

This special briefing comes in the wake of the recent cross-border precision strikes carried out by Indian forces as part of Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which claimed lives of 26 innocent civilians. The operation has drawn global attention, and India’s outreach to foreign military representatives outlines its intent to share accurate ground-level information and strategic context with key international stakeholders.

'Operation Sindoor is now India's policy against terrorism'

Earlier on Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Operation Sindoor has carved out a benchmark in India's fight against terrorism and has "set up a new parameter and new normal". Addressing the nation, PM Modi also referred to India conducting a surgical strike in 2016 at terror launch pads along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and to the air strikes at a terror camp in Pakistan in 2019 and said that after the two operations, Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism.

The Prime Minister said Operation Sindoor is not just a name but it's a reflection of the feelings of millions of people of the country. "Operation 'Sindoor' is our unwavering commitment to justice. Late night of 6th May and in the early morning of May 7, the whole world saw this pledge turn into reality. Indian forces attacked terror hideouts in Pakistan and their training centers with precision. The terrorists had never imagined that India could take such a big decision. But when the country is united, endowed with the spirit of Nation First and national interest is paramount, then strong decisions are taken and results are achieved," he added.

Operation Sindoor: India strikes back with precision

It should be noted here that India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a strong retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The precision strikes targeted multiple terrorist bases deep inside Pakistan. In response, Pakistan attempted to hit back on May 8, 9, and 10—but was met with a fierce and calculated counteroffensive by Indian armed forces. The intense four-day exchange of drone and missile fire caused significant damage to Pakistan's military infrastructure. Eventually, a desperate Islamabad sought a ceasefire, and hostilities were paused following a conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both nations.

