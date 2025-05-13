Pakistan Navy's lie exposed by India TV: Doctored image used to flaunt false naval strength | WATCH In the latest episode of misinformation, Pakistan's Navy has been caught red-handed sharing a fake image in an attempt to showcase naval strength -- a fake news which has been busted by India TV. This incident adds to the growing list of false claims made by Pakistan after India's Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to simmer following recent military skirmishes, Pakistan seems to be resorting to falsehoods and propaganda to cover up its defeats. In the latest episode of misinformation, Pakistan's Navy has been caught red-handed sharing a fake image in an attempt to showcase naval strength -- a fake news which has been busted by India TV.

In a recent press conference, senior Pakistani military officials tried to present an exaggerated picture of their naval capabilities. Pakistan's Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed, Director General of Public Relations for the Pakistan Air Force, and Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, were present at the presser. During the briefing, Vice Admiral Nawaz showcased a picture on a TV screen -- allegedly of Pakistan’s naval fleet -- featuring two warships, a submarine, and three aircraft flying above the sea.

Speaking confidently, Vice Admiral Nawaz claimed that the Pakistan Navy is fully capable of countering enemies "far more powerful". But the image he displayed turned out to be a doctored one and the truth was not far behind.

India TV exposes Pakistan, shows original image

It should be noted here that India TV investigated the origins of the image and revealed that the so-called proof of Pakistan’s naval prowess was nothing more than a doctored photograph. The original image, dated March 13, 2023, was sourced from an X handle named "The Stratcom Bureau." The actual photo shows three warships and three aircraft but no submarine in sight.

To create an illusion of greater firepower, Pakistani officials had edited the image and replaced the third warship with a submarine. The move was seemingly designed to impress the domestic audience and bolster the Navy's image amid criticism and international scrutiny.

Another embarrassing lie from Pakistan

This incident adds to the growing list of false claims made by Pakistan in the aftermath of its recent confrontation with India. Despite suffering heavy damage in India's Operation Sindoor, Pakistan's military continues to push hollow narratives of heroism. But as the truth keeps slipping through the cracks — exposed by sharp-eyed journalists and open-source verification — Pakistan's attempts to fabricate victory only invite more embarrassment.

