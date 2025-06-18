Symbol of friendship: Qutub Minar glows in honour of Russia Day with Russian flag colours | WATCH The colourful illumination was more than just a visual spectacle. It served as a glowing tribute to the deep-rooted and time-tested friendship between India and Russia. Russia Day, observed annually on June 12, is one of the most important national holidays in the Russian Federation.

New Delhi:

In a vibrant display of diplomatic camaraderie, India's historic monument Qutub Minar was illuminated in the colours of the Russian flag on June 12, as part of the celebrations for Russia Day. The towering UNESCO World Heritage Site gleamed in shades of red, blue, and white -- the symbolic hues of the Russian national flag -- drawing attention and admiration from visitors and passersby alike.

The colourful illumination was more than just a visual spectacle. It served as a glowing tribute to the deep-rooted and time-tested friendship between India and Russia. Footage from the event showed the majestic minaret glowing vibrantly under the night sky, reflecting not only light but also the spirit of international solidarity and cultural exchange.

Notably, India and Russia share a long-standing history of diplomatic engagement since 1947. Over the decades, the bond between the two nations has only grown stronger. Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Republic of India and the newly formed Russian Federation reaffirmed and formalised their bilateral relationship in 1991. Since then, the two countries have continued to stand by each other as trusted partners and strategic allies on the global stage.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Russia Day reception: Vikram Misri attends event as chief guest

On June 12, the Russian Embassy in India also hosted a reception to mark Russia's National Day. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended the occasion as the chief guest. The event was attended by a distinguished gathering, including senior Indian government officials, Members of Parliament, ambassadors and military attaches from friendly nations, as well as prominent figures from political, business, social, religious, scientific, cultural, and media circles. Russian compatriots residing in India also joined the celebration.

In his welcoming address, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov underscored the consistent enhancement of Russia’s role in global affairs amid the emergence of a multipolar world order, the strengthening of its technological and financial sovereignty as well as its unwavering commitment to friendship and comprehensive development of the strategic partnership with India, whose 25th anniversary is marked this year.

Russia Day: History and Significance

Russia Day, observed annually on June 12, is one of the most important national holidays in the Russian Federation. It marks the historic adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) in 1990, a pivotal moment that laid the foundation for modern-day Russia following the eventual dissolution of the Soviet Union. This day symbolises the birth of a new, independent Russian state and is celebrated to honour the country's democratic values, national pride, and cultural heritage. Citizens across Russia observe the day with patriotic events, concerts, and public gatherings, while major landmarks are illuminated in the national tricolour.