India responds to changes in US H-1B Visa program: Would remain engaged with all concerned

New Delhi:

India has reacted to the recent notice from the US Department of Homeland Security regarding proposed changes to the H-1B visa program. The department seeks to replace the current lottery system with a wage-based weighted selection process.

Highlighting the importance of skilled talent mobility, the MEA stated it will continue to engage with all relevant parties, including industry stakeholders, over the issue.

“We have seen the notice by the US Department of Homeland Security regarding the proposed rulemaking. I understand that stakeholders including the industry have one month to provide their comments. As we stated earlier, skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India. We would remain engaged with all concerned including the industry, hoping that these factors receive due consideration,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

