India repatriates 17 Pakistani prisoners via Attari-Wagah border

India releases Pakistani prisoners: India on Friday repatriated 17 Pakistani nationals imprisoned in the country, the Pakistan High Commission here said. "Seventeen Pakistani nationals imprisoned in India were repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border after hectic efforts of the Pakistan High Commission, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry and cooperation of the Indian side," the Pakistani mission said on Twitter.

"Our efforts will continue to repatriate all Pakistan prisoners from India on completion of their sentences," it said.

On January 1, India shared with Pakistan lists of 339 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 Pakistani fishermen in its custody, the External Affairs Ministry had said in a statement. Pakistan shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen in its custody who are Indians or are believed to be Indians, it had said.

India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other's country, read the statement released by the MEA on January 1. In this context, India has also urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 71 Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan.

"Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India," it said.

India called for the early release of Indian citizens

Meanwhile, sharing the details with the neighbouring nation earlier this month, the Indian Government has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan's custody.

In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 631 Indian fishermen and two Indian civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan. Besides, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the remaining 30 fishermen and 22 civilian prisoners in Pakistan's custody, who are believed to be Indian.

