India records over 78,000 COVID-19 cases, 971 deaths in a day; tally crosses 36-lakh mark

India on Monday recorded as many as 78,512 new coronavirus cases and 971 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 36 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 36,21,246 while the death toll climbed to 64,469 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 25.1 million, while the deaths have increased to over 845,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 25,133,368 and the fatalities rose to 845,073, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.
In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,542,733), and is followed by Russia (987,470), Peru (639,435), South Africa (625,056), Mexico (595,841), Colombia (599,884), Spain (439,286), Chile (409,974), Argentina (408,426), Iran (373,570), the UK (336,668), France (315,813), Saudi Arabia (314,821), Bangladesh (310,822), Pakistan (295,636), Turkey (268,546), Italy (268,218), Germany (243,305), Iraq (231,177), Philippines (217,396), Indonesia (172,053), Canada (129,888), Ukraine (121,930), Qatar (118,575), Bolivia (115,354), Israel (114,020), Ecuador (113,648) and Kazakhstan (105,684), the CSSE figures showed.
State-wise coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|518
|46
|2519
|75
|44
|2
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|97681
|1490
|312687
|8976
|3796
|82
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1118
|87
|2754
|45
|5
|4
|Assam
|20995
|984
|82510
|1440
|289
|3
|5
|Bihar
|17670
|377
|114772
|2320
|561
|3
|6
|Chandigarh
|1692
|120
|2248
|141
|45
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|12666
|793
|15818
|709
|262
|11
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|306
|22
|1998
|38
|2
|9
|Delhi
|14040
|490
|152922
|1449
|4404
|15
|10
|Goa
|3646
|111
|12729
|433
|178
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|15109
|158
|75636
|1111
|2989
|13
|12
|Haryana
|10606
|381
|50711
|1001
|670
|9
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1439
|16
|4308
|159
|34
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7672
|109
|28020
|648
|685
|7
|15
|Jharkhand
|11357
|267
|25103
|1253
|397
|16
|16
|Karnataka
|86465
|99
|235128
|8110
|5483
|115
|17
|Kerala
|23342
|166
|48079
|2225
|280
|6
|18
|Ladakh
|826
|28
|1745
|31
|32
|4
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|13117
|403
|46413
|1017
|1345
|22
|20
|Maharashtra
|185467
|4417
|554711
|11541
|24103
|328
|21
|Manipur
|1746
|13
|4186
|129
|28
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1238
|34
|1035
|77
|10
|23
|Mizoram
|424
|70
|584
|75
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|925
|21
|2917
|67
|9
|25
|Odisha
|26736
|350
|70714
|2888
|470
|14
|26
|Puducherry
|4834
|89
|8511
|431
|211
|12
|27
|Punjab
|15409
|346
|34091
|1083
|1348
|41
|28
|Rajasthan
|14776
|456
|62971
|938
|1030
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|404
|15
|1195
|11
|3
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|52726
|220
|355727
|6045
|7137
|87
|31
|Telengana
|31284
|1276
|90988
|1638
|818
|10
|32
|Tripura
|3977
|251
|7232
|195
|98
|4
|33
|Uttarakhand
|5735
|233
|12586
|462
|250
|11
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|53360
|709
|162741
|4862
|3356
|62
|35
|West Bengal
|25996
|353
|127644
|3312
|3126
|53
|Total#
|765302
|12878
|2713933
|64935
|63498
|948