India records over 78,000 COVID-19 cases, 971 deaths in a day; tally crosses 36-lakh mark

India on Monday recorded as many as 78,512 new coronavirus cases and 971 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 36 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 36,21,246 while the death toll climbed to 64,469 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 25.1 million, while the deaths have increased to over 845,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 25,133,368 and the fatalities rose to 845,073, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,542,733), and is followed by Russia (987,470), Peru (639,435), South Africa (625,056), Mexico (595,841), Colombia (599,884), Spain (439,286), Chile (409,974), Argentina (408,426), Iran (373,570), the UK (336,668), France (315,813), Saudi Arabia (314,821), Bangladesh (310,822), Pakistan (295,636), Turkey (268,546), Italy (268,218), Germany (243,305), Iraq (231,177), Philippines (217,396), Indonesia (172,053), Canada (129,888), Ukraine (121,930), Qatar (118,575), Bolivia (115,354), Israel (114,020), Ecuador (113,648) and Kazakhstan (105,684), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 518 46 2519 75 44 2 2 Andhra Pradesh 97681 1490 312687 8976 3796 82 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1118 87 2754 45 5 4 Assam 20995 984 82510 1440 289 3 5 Bihar 17670 377 114772 2320 561 3 6 Chandigarh 1692 120 2248 141 45 7 Chhattisgarh 12666 793 15818 709 262 11 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 306 22 1998 38 2 9 Delhi 14040 490 152922 1449 4404 15 10 Goa 3646 111 12729 433 178 3 11 Gujarat 15109 158 75636 1111 2989 13 12 Haryana 10606 381 50711 1001 670 9 13 Himachal Pradesh 1439 16 4308 159 34 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7672 109 28020 648 685 7 15 Jharkhand 11357 267 25103 1253 397 16 16 Karnataka 86465 99 235128 8110 5483 115 17 Kerala 23342 166 48079 2225 280 6 18 Ladakh 826 28 1745 31 32 4 19 Madhya Pradesh 13117 403 46413 1017 1345 22 20 Maharashtra 185467 4417 554711 11541 24103 328 21 Manipur 1746 13 4186 129 28 1 22 Meghalaya 1238 34 1035 77 10 23 Mizoram 424 70 584 75 0 24 Nagaland 925 21 2917 67 9 25 Odisha 26736 350 70714 2888 470 14 26 Puducherry 4834 89 8511 431 211 12 27 Punjab 15409 346 34091 1083 1348 41 28 Rajasthan 14776 456 62971 938 1030 13 29 Sikkim 404 15 1195 11 3 30 Tamil Nadu 52726 220 355727 6045 7137 87 31 Telengana 31284 1276 90988 1638 818 10 32 Tripura 3977 251 7232 195 98 4 33 Uttarakhand 5735 233 12586 462 250 11 34 Uttar Pradesh 53360 709 162741 4862 3356 62 35 West Bengal 25996 353 127644 3312 3126 53 Total# 765302 12878 2713933 64935 63498 948

