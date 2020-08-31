Monday, August 31, 2020
     
India records over 78,000 COVID-19 cases, 971 deaths in a day; tally crosses 36-lakh mark

India on Monday recorded as many as 78,512 new coronavirus cases and 971 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 36 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 36,21,246 while the death toll climbed to 64,469 the data updated at 8 am showed.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 31, 2020 9:51 IST
Image Source : AP

India on Monday recorded as many as 78,512 new coronavirus cases and 971 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data. India's Covid-19 tally crossed 36 lakh-mark with Maharashtra recording the highest number of cases. The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 36,21,246 while the death toll climbed to 64,469 the data updated at 8 am showed. Out of these 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the health ministry.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 25.1 million, while the deaths have increased to over 845,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 25,133,368 and the fatalities rose to 845,073, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,542,733), and is followed by Russia (987,470), Peru (639,435), South Africa (625,056), Mexico (595,841), Colombia (599,884), Spain (439,286), Chile (409,974), Argentina (408,426), Iran (373,570), the UK (336,668), France (315,813), Saudi Arabia (314,821), Bangladesh (310,822), Pakistan (295,636), Turkey (268,546), Italy (268,218), Germany (243,305), Iraq (231,177), Philippines (217,396), Indonesia (172,053), Canada (129,888), Ukraine (121,930), Qatar (118,575), Bolivia (115,354), Israel (114,020), Ecuador (113,648) and Kazakhstan (105,684), the CSSE figures showed.

State-wise coronavirus cases in India: 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 518 46  2519 75  44
2 Andhra Pradesh 97681 1490  312687 8976  3796 82 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1118 87  2754 45  5  
4 Assam 20995 984  82510 1440  289
5 Bihar 17670 377  114772 2320  561
6 Chandigarh 1692 120  2248 141  45  
7 Chhattisgarh 12666 793  15818 709  262 11 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 306 22  1998 38  2  
9 Delhi 14040 490  152922 1449  4404 15 
10 Goa 3646 111  12729 433  178
11 Gujarat 15109 158  75636 1111  2989 13 
12 Haryana 10606 381  50711 1001  670
13 Himachal Pradesh 1439 16  4308 159  34
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7672 109  28020 648  685
15 Jharkhand 11357 267  25103 1253  397 16 
16 Karnataka 86465 99  235128 8110  5483 115 
17 Kerala 23342 166  48079 2225  280
18 Ladakh 826 28  1745 31  32
19 Madhya Pradesh 13117 403  46413 1017  1345 22 
20 Maharashtra 185467 4417  554711 11541  24103 328 
21 Manipur 1746 13  4186 129  28
22 Meghalaya 1238 34  1035 77  10  
23 Mizoram 424 70  584 75  0  
24 Nagaland 925 21  2917 67  9  
25 Odisha 26736 350  70714 2888  470 14 
26 Puducherry 4834 89  8511 431  211 12 
27 Punjab 15409 346  34091 1083  1348 41 
28 Rajasthan 14776 456  62971 938  1030 13 
29 Sikkim 404 15  1195 11  3  
30 Tamil Nadu 52726 220  355727 6045  7137 87 
31 Telengana 31284 1276  90988 1638  818 10 
32 Tripura 3977 251  7232 195  98
33 Uttarakhand 5735 233  12586 462  250 11 
34 Uttar Pradesh 53360 709  162741 4862  3356 62 
35 West Bengal 25996 353  127644 3312  3126 53 
Total# 765302 12878  2713933 64935  63498 948 

