India rebuts Pakistan over J-K remarks after PM Modi’s podcast, says ‘Vacate Indian territory first’ India has issued a strong response to Pakistan’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks on Jammu and Kashmir during a podcast interview. The MEA rejected Islamabad’s comments and said Pakistan should vacate the Indian territories it has illegally occupied.

India on Tuesday issued a strong response to Pakistan’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments on Jammu and Kashmir, which he made during a recent interview with American podcaster Lex Fridman. In the interview, aired on Sunday, Modi spoke about the repeated failure of peace efforts with Pakistan, stating that “every noble attempt at fostering peace was met with hostility and betrayal” and expressing hope that “wisdom prevails upon the leadership in Islamabad to choose the path of peace.”.

He also underlined Pakistan’s long-standing role in promoting terrorism, saying that the world now clearly sees Pakistan as the epicentre of terror, which has inflicted suffering not only on India but globally. Modi also shared that in 2014, he had personally invited then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his swearing-in ceremony, hoping for a positive shift in bilateral ties, but said that hope was met with hostility.

In reaction, Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued a statement, calling Modi’s remarks “misleading and one-sided”, and accused India of ignoring the Kashmir dispute and violating international commitments. “The remarks conveniently omit the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remains unresolved for the last seven decades,” said the Pakistani statement. It also alleged Indian involvement in “state-sanctioned oppression” in Kashmir, as well as terror activities and targeted assassinations in foreign territories. Pakistan claimed it has always advocated constructive engagement and dialogue, blaming India’s “rigid approach and hegemonic ambitions” for the lack of progress.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) swiftly dismissed the Pakistani response, reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir is, and will always remain, an integral part of India. The MEA also said that Pakistan should vacate the territories of Jammu and Kashmir it has illegally occupied, referring to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). India also pointed out that Pakistan’s anti-India narrative only poisons the atmosphere for peace, and that Islamabad’s focus should instead be on curbing terrorism and respecting sovereignty.

Tensions between the two countries have remained high since India abrogated Article 370 in August 2019, revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and reorganising it into two Union Territories. Trade and diplomatic ties between the neighbours have largely remained frozen since then.

(With inputs from PTI)