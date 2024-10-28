Specially abled girl gifts portraits of PM Modi, Pedro Sanchez during roadshow in Vadodara | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez with their portraits during a roadshow in Vadodara

Vadodara: A specially-abled girl on Monday presented the portraits of PM Narendra Modi and President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sanchez during their roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara. Expressing excitement, Dia Gosai, said he first took the sketch and then came and shook hands with her. "Both of them talked to me...I was very happy. PM Modi introduced me to Spain's leader, Pedro Sanchez," she said.

In a heartwarming moment, both leaders stepped down from their vehicle to engage with her, where PM Modi complimented her artistic talent. A video captured their interaction, highlighting the encouraging exchange.

Image Source : PTIPrime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez before a roadshow in Vadodara

Both the PMs waved at the crowd gathered along the 2.5-km stretch of the route from the airport to the Tata aircraft complex in the city that they inaugurated earlier today. PM Modi and Sanchez were greeted with performances by various artists showcasing India's rich culture as they proceeded towards the Tata Advanced Systems facility here.

Image Source : PTIPrime Minister Narendra Modi looks on as Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez interacts with a physically challenged girl during a roadshow in Vadodara

Tata-Airbus aircraft facility

The two leaders jointly inaugurated the Tata Advanced Systems facility before heading to the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace to hold a bilateral meeting.

The complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft by Tata Advanced Systems is the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India. As many as 40 aircraft will be built in the Vadodara facility as part of an agreement, while aviation behemoth Airbus will deliver 16 aircraft directly.

The Tata Advanced Systems is responsible for making these 40 aircraft in India and the facility will be the first private sector final assembly line (FAL) for military planes in India. It will involve the full development of a complete ecosystem, from manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete life cycle of the aircraft. Apart from the Tatas, leading defence public sector units, such as Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics, as well as private micro, small and medium enterprises will contribute to this programme.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Vadodara final assembly line in October 2022.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: PM Modi, Spanish counterpart inaugurate Tata-Airbus aircraft facility in Vadodara | DETAILS