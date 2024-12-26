India planning to send human into deep sea in early 2026: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PIB India's Deep Sea Mission.

The Government of India is preparing to send a human into the deep sea as part of its ambitious 'Deep Sea Mission', Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. The mission is expected to align with the country's first human space mission scheduled for early 2026.

Addressing the event commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Singh highlighted the nation's advancements in scientific exploration. He also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier mention of the 'Deep Sea Mission' during his Independence Day address, outlining its importance in bolstering India's position in oceanic research and innovation.

"We are also planning to send a human into the deep sea. I was telling Ravichandran (Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences) that it would be a strange coincidence—one human in space and another in the deep sea. This will happen almost simultaneously," Singh said.

Deep Sea Mission 2026

The Union Minister further said the human space mission, initially slated for 2025, has been rescheduled to coincide with the Deep Sea Mission in early 2026. This alignment will see "one Indian up there, and one Indian in the deep sea," marking a remarkable milestone in the nation's scientific journey, Singh said.

Advocating for the sustainable exploration and conservation of India’s 7,500-kilometre coastline and its abundant marine resources, the minister said the government is working to create an ecosystem to support these efforts. Speaking to the media, Singh said the services and information provided by INCOIS are not only relevant to coastal communities along India's shoreline but also to people worldwide.

Lauding the state-of-the-art facility, he said the institute is providing services that contribute not only to the development of a 'Viksit Bharat' but also to India's significant contribution to the world. Recalling the devastation caused by the 2004 Tsunami, Singh spoke about the crucial lessons learned and the transformative policies that followed.

The Union Minister added that the tragedy catalysed the establishment of institutions like INCOIS, which now stands as a testament to India’s commitment to safeguarding lives and livelihoods. An official release in 2023 said that as part of the Samudrayaan Mission undertaken by the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, the country aims to send three individuals 6,000 meters below sea level for exploration.

(With inputs from PTI)

